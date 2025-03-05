Colorado House passes Letty’s Act to stop lease termination fees after tenant’s death

DENVER — Losing a loved one is already difficult, but for Carlos Hernandez, his grief was compounded by an unexpected bill.

After his 75-year-old mother, Leticia Farrer, passed away in her sleep in January 2024, her apartment complex hit the family with thousands of dollars in fees simply for ending her lease due to her death.

Now, Colorado lawmakers are pushing to change that practice with House Bill 25-1108, also known as Letty’s Act, named in Farrer’s honor.

Richard Butler

Farrer, who had been diagnosed with dementia, moved into Avenida at Centerra, an apartment community for ages 55 and older in Loveland, in October 2023. She was excited to be there, according to her son.

“She was always smiling,” Hernandez said. “Her laughter, her smile would always bring people into good spirits.”

On January 6, 2024, Hernandez grew concerned when he couldn’t reach his mother. He called multiple times but got no answer. When he went to check on her, he found she had passed away in her bedroom overnight.

As he was arranging funeral services, Hernandez said he received a call from Avenida at Centerra, not to offer condolences but to remind him to look over the leasing contract because early termination fees will be added to his late-mother’s outstanding balance with the apartment.

Carlos Hernandez

“They told me there were early termination fees for breaking the lease, even in the event of death,” he said.

Greystar, the property management company for Avenida at Centerra, charged the family over $3,200 in early termination fees, along with a $2,000 rent concession fee. Their lease explicitly stated that tenants would not be released from their rental contracts “for any reason, including death.”

“To have to deal with that at the worst time was just ridiculous,” Hernandez said.

Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez’s experience caught the attention of state lawmakers, including State Representative Ron Weinberg. Shocked by the policy, Weinberg made it his priority this legislative session.

“I made the promise to him that I would make sure that this was my first bill that I would introduce,” Weinberg said.

Letty’s Act, co-sponsored by State Representative Javier Mabrey, seeks to prohibit landlords from charging early termination fees, liquidated damages, or other penalties when a rental agreement ends due to a tenant’s death.

“This legislation helps protect Coloradans by preventing landlords from collecting thousands of dollars in fees and future rent payments after the death of a family member,” Mabrey said in a statement.

THE COLORADO CHANNEL Representative Ron Weinberg & Carlos Hernandez embrace and the House Chamber applauded as HB25-1108 passed the House vote.

The bill passed a House vote on Tuesday and now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers are optimistic about its chances.

For Hernandez, the pain of losing his mother still lingers, but he hopes her passing will lead to meaningful change.

“I hope that the last thing my mom can help with on Earth is to assist so nobody else or their family has to deal with this,” he said.