Colorado House approves bill to restore state Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood

DENVER — Democrats in the Colorado House of Representatives on Sunday passed Senate Bill 25B-2, which would restore Medicaid funding using state money for reproductive health care providers, namely Planned Parenthood.

The 43-19 party-line vote comes after Republicans in Congress passed what is dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which excluded Planned Parenthood from federal Medicaid reimbursement for reproductive health care services.

Existing federal law prohibits the use of Medicaid funds for most abortion-related services.

SB 25B-2 aims to preserve access to services like cancer screenings, STI testing, and birth control consultations for Medicaid recipients across Colorado, according to a news release from Colorado House Democrats.

“All Coloradans, whether or not they are a Medicaid recipient, deserve access to reproductive health care,” Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, said in a statement.

Republicans opposed the bill, arguing that Colorado can’t afford it amid a $1.2 billion budget shortfall the state is facing.

The legislation, which was approved during the ongoing special legislative session, now heads to the governor’s desk.