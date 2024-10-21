Colorado election officials emphasize ballot drop box security 2 weeks before Election Day

DENVER — In Denver and across Colorado, voters are making their voices heard.

Out of nearly 500,000 registered voters in Denver alone, 7% have returned their ballots so far, according to Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López.

Across the state, Monday was the first day all county drop boxes must be open to accept mail-in ballots. Election officials in the state took the time to discuss just that Monday, with election day just 15 days away.

As mail-in ballots begin stacking up inside drop boxes across the state, election officials also took the time Monday to discuss the safety and security of the more than 400 boxes throughout Colorado.

"I can confidently say Colorado is the most prepared state in the nation," said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

During Monday's press conference, Griswold hit hard against voter intimidation and her efforts to ensure that Colorado voters are able to cast their votes without the fear of who may be around them whenever they decide to do so.

"Voter intimidation is illegal, and it will not be accepted," Griswold said. "We will enforce the law so that every Coloradan, Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated have their rights respected and their voices heard."

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has openly questioned the security of Dropbox on X.

Ganahl even posted a link to sign up as a citizen dropbox observer for anyone interested.

"We thought, what better to do than provide transparency and accountability?" she said. "One of the things we found was that the drop box security, we have hundreds of drop boxes around the state of Colorado, is not where it needs to be."

However, the Secretary of State disagrees, saying that is simply not true. Griswold backed the security mechanisms in place, adding that there is zero tolerance for voter intimidation.

"When it comes to drop boxes, Colorado's drop boxes are secure," Griswold said. "We have 24-hour video surveillance on all of them. They are secure into the ground. They are stuck there."

While observers can be near drop boxes, those with campaign slogans and candidate attire cannot be within 100 feet of a drop box or voting center.

"As long as people follow the law, everything will be fine. If there's not, it will escalate to law enforcement very rapidly," Griswold said.