DENVER — Two weeks after the midterm elections, a recent poll found 57% of Coloradans surveyed said their personal financial situation has worsened when compared to one year ago, with cost of living as the most pressing issue voters want state lawmakers to address.

The exit poll was conducted by the Colorado Polling Institute, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization which describes itself as "dedicated to accuracy, independence and transparency."

"I think we heard pretty loud and clear during this past election that voters are hurting with cost of living, with affordability challenges. They want the state to address some of the things that are not being addressed by Washington D.C., and we have the responsibility to now get that done," said State Sen. Dylan Roberts, D — District 8, who is the new Majority Leader in the Senate.

Democrats secured supermajorities in both chambers of the Colorado State Capitol, meaning they will account for two-thirds of the seats in the Senate and House of Representatives. Roberts believes the supermajority comes with a responsibility to develop legislation that meets the momentum of the party during the midterms.

"I don't see the midterm results as necessarily voters all of a sudden embracing the Democratic Party and everything that the party stands for, but rather that they see the Democratic Party as the ones who can make a difference and make their lives better," said Roberts. “They hope that's the case. Now, it's up to us to make it a reality for them.”

While Roberts said Democrats ought to take "big swings" to address challenges experienced by Coloradans, he emphasized the importance of gathering ideas from Republicans and understanding how policies will impact all corners of the state.

“First and foremost, we have a mandate to make people's lives better. We're going to enact that agenda, working along with the new governor, and we hope that Republicans will come along with us," said Roberts. "We want to hear their ideas. A good idea is a good idea, no matter who it comes from.”



Roberts said he is looking forward to working with the new Minority Leader, State Sen. Lisa Frizell, R — District 2.

"We've worked together on bipartisan bills in the criminal justice space, protecting public safety, protecting kids from online harms. She is a very committed and dedicated public servant herself. I know she cares passionately about her community and trying to improve the lives of Coloradans too," Roberts said.

Frizell echoed the sentiment about working with Roberts, while admitting the upcoming session will be challenging for Republicans.

“We are going to have some challenges because we are a superminority, and we have no ability to stop bad policy, and policy that is going to adversely affect the business community, adversely affect people's cost of living," said Frizell. “I like to be very positive and think that we also have the ability to reach across the aisle, find balance with those who are interested, and make some good policies in the state.”

Since the midterms, Frizell said she has gone through the seven stages of grief.

"It was definitely not the outcome that we were hoping for," said Frizell. “People in Colorado have really experienced a very dramatic increase in their cost of living, and some of that is due to federal policy, but really a lot is due to the policies that have been passed in this building, and it is important that Coloradans actually understand that they're very different.”

Still, Frizell stressed that Republicans in the Colorado State Capitol plan to do what they can next session.

"Republicans are not irrelevant in this conversation," said Frizell. “We are still here. We still have ideas. We still want to work in a bipartisan fashion. We want to make sure that wherever possible we can create policy that is right for the people of this state.”

Republicans are accustomed to working with Democrats in Colorado, and when Frizell first was elected in the House of Representatives she experienced a supermajority of Democrats.

"One of the things that you learn as part of that experience is everybody has to do more with less. Everybody has to work harder because there are fewer of you. You have to cover committees. You have to make sure that you are very, very organized and very strategic, especially in your work on the floor," said Frizell.

Both parties will wrestle with the projected $1.6 billion budget deficit next year.

"I don't look at that as exactly a negative thing because I am a small government gal, and I think that it's okay that we don't grow. And it's almost taking a bit of a pause," Frizell said about the shortfall.

"Over the last few years, it's been unfortunate that we've had to make substantial cuts in order to balance our budget out. We will do that again this year, but we have an opportunity this year, while we are doing that, to make structural reforms to our budget that will allow us to take advantage of the new revenue that is being generated by the voters approval of Proposition NN and Amendment 87," said Roberts. "We have to get it right. We can't just spend that new money on one time programs or not fix structural challenges, or else that money will be gone in the next few years.”

The 2027 legislative session begins on Jan. 11.