Colorado Democrat gubernatorial debate: Denver7 wants your voice as Bennet, Weiser face off ahead of primaries

DENVER — Colorado Democratic gubernatorial candidates U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser are taking the stage Thursday evening in their first televised debate ahead of the June 30 primaries.

Hosted by Denver7, CPR News and The Denver Post, the candidates will face off before a live studio audience of a few dozen people as they try to convince voters why one of the two is better fit to replace Gov. Jared Polis, who is term-limited after serving eight years in office.

Watch the debate live in the video player below:

The debate will be broadcast live starting at 6 p.m. on Denver7, on CPR’s statewide radio network, and will be streamed online through the websites of each news organization. As part of our commitment to listen to our viewers, Denver7 wants to know:



What’s your reaction to the debate so far?

What issues are important to you that you feel the candidates have not addressed?

Is there a question we haven’t asked you’d like us to bring up?

Denver7, CPR News and the Denver Post will host another live debate where the Republican gubernatorial candidates — State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and State Rep. Scott Bottoms — will take the stage to discuss the issues that matter to Coloradans most ahead of the primaries and the midterms on Tuesday, Nov. 3.