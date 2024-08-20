Colorado delegates attending Democratic National Convention say energy is 'out of this world'

CHICAGO — Democrats from across the country, including dozens of delegates from Colorado, are gathered in Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

"The energy here is just out of this world,” said Joe Salazar, a former state representative who is one of 72 Colorado delegates at the convention. "It's a lot different than what we thought it was going to be six weeks ago. The energy here is just like, it's electrifying."

Serena Thomas from Fort Collins is also a delegate at the convention. She said the historic nomination of a Black and Asian woman for president of a major party is inspiring.

“It's just something that so many people in this country need and want to see,” Thomas said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president on Thursday. University of Denver political science professor Phil Chen said it'll be a big moment for Harris.

"It’s a real chance to introduce herself to the nation where most of the attention is going to be on the Democrats,” said Chen. "We don't tend to know a ton about our vice presidents. We know maybe who they are. We don't really know their life stories for the most part.”

Large crowds of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered outside the convention demanding the U.S. stop giving military aid to Israel.

“This is an important voice within the Democratic Party at this point. It's a way to have their voices heard,” said Chen.

Colorado Democrats said the protests show the diversity of the party. They believe that diversity will give them an advantage heading into the fall.

"The Democratic Party, we have a big tent under which we stand, and that includes all of those voices,” said Miller.

President Joe Biden will address the convention on Monday night. Governor Tim Walz will accept the party’s nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

Other speakers scheduled for the convention include former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The convention will run through Thursday.