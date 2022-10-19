Colorado continues to lean toward Democrats, new poll shows

A new poll by a left-leaning group indicates Colorado Democrats have comfortable leads in several statewide races heading into Election Day, as the party looks to buck historical midterm voting trends.

The poll, conducted as a joint project by Democratic groups ProgressNow Colorado and Global Strategy Group, shows sizable advantages for Sen. Michael Bennet, Gov. Jared Polis and their down-ticket allies. It also indicates that support for Democrats in the statehouse remains strong, even as Republicans target a push to retake control of the Senate in an election cycle that is often punishing for the party in the White House.

Pollster Andrew Baumann said the results were the most positive for the Democrats “in a while.” He attributed the improvement to the importance of the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, as well as former president Donald Trump’s increased presence in the news and improving gas prices, among other things.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters earlier this month, with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5%. Thirty-three percent of respondents identified as Democrat; 38% as independent; and 29% as Republican. FiveThirtyEight gives Global Strategy Group a B/C-level rating on an A+ to D- scale.

The poll asked several questions about abortion and found strong support among respondents for abortion rights and concerns about Republicans’ plans should they be elected. Respondents broadly indicated more confidence in Democrats’ handling of issues related to gun control, education and taxation, but they gave Republicans an edge on issues that GOP candidates have targeted this year: public safety and the economy.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.