Colorado clerk who became hero to election conspiracists set to go on trial for voting system breach

The U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency request from former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters as part of her effort to halt her criminal case, less than two weeks before her trial is set to begin.
DENVER (AP) — The former Colorado county clerk who has become a hero to those supporting conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election is set to go on trial Wednesday. Tina Peters is accused of orchestrating a plan allowing the hard drive of her county's voting system to be copied before a planned upgrade. She has argued she had a duty to preserve the results of the election and shouldn't be prosecuted for carrying out her job. Potential jurors are scheduled to be questioned Wednesday in solidly Republican Mesa County near the Utah border, which Donald Trump won in the 2020 presidential election.

SCOTUS denies former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters’ bid to halt criminal case

