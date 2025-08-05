Coloradans soon won’t be able to use SNAP benefits to purchase soda

Shoppers in Colorado who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon be barred from using their benefits to buy certain junk foods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday approved a waiver from Colorado seeking to exempt soda and sugary beverages from SNAP beginning in 2026.

Gov. Jared Polis, in a statement, said the waiver marks a “big step towards improving the health of Coloradans, and reducing obesity rates, diabetes and tooth decay.”

The governor added that he hoped the change will help alleviate food deserts in the state by reducing shelf space for soda and increasing it for other nutritional food products eligible for SNAP.

The USDA on Monday also approved waivers for West Virginia, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas to amend the statutory definition of food for purchase under the federal food-assistance program.