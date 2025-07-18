CO Secretary of State investigating after GOP consultant called county clerks to gain access to voting systems

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is investigating after 10 county clerks reported a Republican consultant contacted them last week requesting third-party access to voting equipment.

“It's a crime to have unauthorized access to voting equipment, and we will not let anybody have unauthorized access to voting systems in Colorado, and we will hold anybody who attempts to do so accountable,” Griswold told Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter Thursday.

Officials from the Secretary of State's office said 10 to 12 Republican county clerks were contacted by Jeff Small, who claimed to be calling on behalf of the White House. Griswold said that access was not granted, and all clerks declined the request.

“These Republican County clerks stood up. They protected our election equipment. They followed the law,” Griswold said. “They were not going to allow even the White House to have access to voting equipment, because that's not how it works.”

Suzanne Taheri, an attorney speaking on behalf of Jeff Small, denied he requested access to voting equipment, but said that he “performed limited outreach to local elections officials in an unpaid capacity during his paternity leave.”

Small works for the 76 Group, a conservative public affairs firm, and was previously chief of staff for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

Officials from the Secretary of State's office said nearly off the counties contacted except for one are in Congressional districts 3 and 4. The previous and current district Boebert represents.

When asked if Small was working on behalf of the Trump administration, Taheri said he was not under contract, but was trying to enforce an executive order.

“It is disingenuous to suggest that an audit of voting machines as part of the implementation of an executive order is illegal or unethical,” Taheri told Denver7.

In March, President Trump signed an executive order overhauling elections. Most of the executive order has been ruled unconstitutional. One provision that has not been blocked requires a 180-day review to re-certify voting systems by the Election Assistance Commission under new standards.

We asked what gave Small the authority to initiate the audit and Taheri said he “was generally asking if the clerks would help facilitate the President’s executive order.”

The Colorado Secretary of State could not share if there would be any legal action against Small but said her office is continuing to investigate.