CO Democrats send letter to SOS regarding allegations of Victor Marx accepting excess campaign contributions

DENVER — The Colorado Democratic Party sent a letter to the Secretary of State's office, saying they are alarmed by allegations that the Republican candidate for governor, Victor Marx, broke campaign finance law.

A complaint filed by the Elections Division of the SOS on July 23 claims that, according to reports filed through June of this year, Marx violated campaign contribution limitations by accepting over $78,000 in excess contributions. The documents say the funds come from nearly 200 contributions donated by more than 100 people that are over the $1,450 total limit that can be accepted from any one person.

▶️ CO Dems send letter regarding allegations Victor Marx took excess campaign funds

CO Dems send letter regarding allegations Victor Marx took excess campaign funds

"This isn't about red versus blue. This isn't about which political party is good or which political party is bad. This is about making sure every candidate is held to the same standards," said the Chair of the Colorado Democratic Party Shad Murib. "All of us have a vested interest in getting as much money out of politics as possible. What Victor Marx is trying to do is put more money into politics, and money that actually isn't legal for him to take.”

In addition, the complaint from the Elections Division claims there were at least 10 cash contributions from 10 people that were over $100.



The filing comes after more than 100 campaign finance complaints were filed by Darcy Schoening, a former member of the Colorado Republican party, related to Marx's campaign. The most recent complaint from Schoening was filed on July 31, where she alleged that Marx held an online event where he said he found a "work-around" for the $1,450 contribution limit.

Schoening's complaint continues to claim that Marx directed his supporters to buy merchandise from his online store, where Schoening wrote there is not "any disclaimer that purchases are campaign contributions."

The Elections Division from the SOS continued to assert that Marx's team refunded $58,195.93 in excess contributions, which is "far short of the $78,613.15 in excess contributions" accepted over the course of Marx's campaign.

The documents say that "the Division has been unable to determine whether Respondents effectively cured the violations."

Still, the filing shows that the Elections Division found Marx's team "failed to substantially comply with their legal obligations under Colorado campaign finance law."

The SOS has until Aug. 17 to review the latest complaint from Schoening. A spokesperson with the office told Denver7 there is nothing in statute that allows a candidate to be disqualified for findings related to contributions or expenditures.

Denver7 reached out to Marx's team, through both his website and campaign manager, but did not receive a response before publication.