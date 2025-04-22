Boebert wants to pull the brakes on federal funding for proposed Front Range passenger rail project

DENVER — Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to halt federal funding for a project that would bring passenger rail service to Colorado’s Front Range.

The Republican congresswoman announced Tuesday that she is seeking Elon Musk’s help stopping federal funds from going to the Front Range Passenger Rail Project, which was granted $66 in federal money last year.

The proposal would offer passenger rail service from Fort Collins through Denver and south to Pueblo. A timeline for construction or completion is not available as the project is still in the planning stages.

Boebert sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) calling for a reevaluation of federal funds already scheduled for the proposed project.

Boebert claims the project would hurt Douglas County residents.

“As I continue to hear from leaders and constituents across Douglas County, it's clear there are serious concerns with the Front Range Passenger Rail proposal that will harm our community's quality of life and cost hundreds of millions in state and federal funds," Boebert said in the letter.

However, state leaders, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, have long advocated for the project, claiming it would relieve congestion on Interstate 25, reduce pollution and save the state millions.

According to Jim Tylick, the assistant vice president of passenger operations at BNSF, the federal grant money scheduled to go to the project will pay for "improvements to several highway grade crossings, the construction of a new passing siding and deployment of safety overlay of positive train control across a portion of the corridor. "