Bill to implement three-day waiting period for firearm purchases passes Colorado House

DENVER — The Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill Saturday that would require a three-day waiting period to purchase firearms.

House Bill 23-1219 passed the House by a vote of 44-20. The bill now moves to the Senate.

The bill calls for a three-day waiting period between the time a background check is initiated or when the purchase is approved following any background check.

Sellers who fail to comply will face a civil infraction punishable by a $500 fine for the first offense and a $500 to $5,000 fine for subsequent offenses.

Opponents of the bill cite research that suggests waiting periods have a limited impact on reducing firearm suicides and homicides.

The waiting period would not apply to antique firearms. It also exempts the transfer of a firearm between an active duty military servicemember who is set to deploy overseas and their family.