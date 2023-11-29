Watch Now
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans

Biden
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front, as he arrives on Air Force One at Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 29, 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized President Joe Biden ahead of his visit to her district. The Democratic president is trying to turn Boebert into the embodiment of Republican opposition to his agenda.

Biden touted aspects of his domestic agenda that Boebert and her fellow Republicans have opposed. Biden visited Pueblo Wednesday and toured CS Wind, the world's largest facility for wind tower manufacturing.

CS Wind is expanding with the help of federal tax benefits. Boebert opposed the Inflation Reduction Act and called for its repeal.

Boebert blames Biden for high prices and said before his visit that he “continues to pander to radical extremists” with his environmental policies.

