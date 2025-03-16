Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosting rallies in Colorado as part of 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour

DENVER — Senator Bernie Sanders will host rallies in Denver and Greeley with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as part of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

According to a video posted to Sanders ' Instagram page, the two are making stops in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada "to hold town meetings with working people who are profoundly disgusted with what is going on in Washington, D.C. "

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will host their first Colorado rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley on Friday, March 21, at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon.

They will then head south to Denver for a rally at Denver's Civic Center Park at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

You must RSVP to attend a rally. Bags, signs, and firearms are not allowed.