Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PoliticsPolitics

Actions

Amid reported pressure from Trump, Boebert keeps name on Epstein discharge petition

Denver7 is breaking down what's next as Congress is scheduled to vote on releasing Epstein files next week
Colorado Congressman Lauren Boebert has not removed her name from the discharge petition forcing a vote in the U.S.House of Representatives to release the Jeffery Epstein files. Denver7's Micah Smith breaks down what's next.
Amid reported pressure from Trump, Boebert keeps name on Epstein discharge petition
Amid reported pressure from Trump, Boebert keeps name on Epstein discharge petition.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has not removed her name from the discharge petition forcing a vote in the U.S.House of Representatives to release the Jeffery Epstein files, despite reports of intense pressure from high-level Republicans to do so.

Epstein is a convicted sex offender and sex trafficker who died by suicide in jail in 2019. For years, politicians have fought to have files related to his crimes released to the public.

After reports Boebert met with members of the Trump administration who were trying to encourage her to remove her signature from the petition, the 218th signature needed to force a vote on releasing all the Epstein files was secured with the swearing in of Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva.

Denver7 spoke with Metropolitan State University of Denver political science chair Dr. Robert Preuhs about what happens next.

lauren boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters as members of the House Second Amendment Caucus criticize a series of Democratic measure to curb gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery in Buffalo, N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“What happens next is that the House of Representatives will vote on that bill. The speaker has said they would do that next week. Then it's an actual bill, so it has to go through the Senate. Usually needs to then pass the usual 60 majority,” Preuhs said. “Then, it goes to the Senate, where it will likely face the need to get 60 votes to close the filibuster, and then that's procedural, and then a full vote, which is a simple majority, and then it needs to go and be signed by the President, just like any other bill.”

President Donald Trump would then decide whether to sign or veto the bill.

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released an additional 20,000 pages of documents members received from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

Those documents include emails in which Epstein discussed his relationship to the president. The White House has called those emails "a hoax."

  • Scripps News Group has more on what those pages of documents contained. View their report in the video player below:
Lawmakers release more emails alleging ties between Trump and Epstein

“I think a lot of this has to do with 2026 elections. You have to keep in mind that the Democrats are in favor of this. It doesn't look good from these early emails," Preuhs said, adding the batch of documents will likely hurt both parties — not just Republicans. "But the big difference is that we have a sitting President Trump, who's been named in some of these emails and maybe named in some of the more additional documents, and so that's really the target."

Preuhs said no matter how the issue progresses, it will likely continue to be used as a political sticking point ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

micah image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Micah Smith
Micah Smith anchors Denver7’s 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, and reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities. She specializes in telling stories centered on social equity and hearing voices that are unheard or silenced. If you’d like to get in touch with Micah, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunset over the State Capitol.jpeg

U.S Capitol CNN 061419

White House