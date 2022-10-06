Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

18 months in prison for man who threatened Sec. Jena Griswold

jena griswold
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, front, makes a point as Paul Lopez, Denver city clerk and recorder, looks on during a news conference at a mobile voting location in the Swansea neighborhood Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
jena griswold
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 19:10:53-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for online threats he made last year against Colorado’s top elections official in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats.

Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Nebraska, after pleading guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media.

Griswold is a national advocate for elections security who has received thousands of threats over her insistence that the 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump’s claims that it was stolen from him are false.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thursnitepremier480x360.png

Entertainment

How to watch ABC's season premieres tonight!