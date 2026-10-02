Peak season for wildlife crashes in Colorado begins; here are the highest-risk roads

The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers that October through December is the peak season for wildlife crashes.

According to CSP, animals move to lower elevations for the coming season, and thousands of wildlife crashes are reported each year.

Last year along, there were nearly 4,000 wildlife crashes across Colorado, according to CSP data. It has also increased every year from 2021.

It’s Autumn in Colorado - Wildlife is On the Move

(Colorado)—While wildlife crashes happen year-round in Colorado, October through December is the peak season due to animals moving to lower elevations (migration) for the coming season.

"Many species of Colorado wildlife are highly vulnerable to being struck at this time of year because it is also their peak mating season. They are more mobile, easily distracted, and more likely to be crossing roadways," CSP said in a press release.

“Last year troopers responded to over 3,900 crashes involving wildlife, with autumn as the most active months,” explained Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “While white-tailed deer and elk are the most frequently struck wildlife, we have other species such as pronghorn, bear and marmots that ensure every region of our state is susceptible to wildlife encounters. It is up to all of us to remove distractions and watch out for these beautiful animals.”

Some of the highest-risk areas for crashes in the state, according to data, are:



Highway 160 (Durango to Pagosa Springs and Durango to Mancos)

Highway 50 (Pueblo to eastern state line, Blue Mesa Reservoir and Gunnison to Parlin)

Interstate 70 (Floyd Hill, Mt. Vernon Canyon and Eagle)

Interstate 25 (Castle Rock to Larkspur)

US 285 (Morrison)

Hwy 40 (Craig to Steamboat, Tabernash, and Berthoud Pass)

Hwy 24 (Riverside to Buena Vista, Newett to Johnson Village)

Highway 550 (north of Durango and from Montrose to Ouray)

CSP also has several tips for drivers to avoid a wildlife crash. They include:

