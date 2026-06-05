Denver's Bike to Work Day is Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s party on two wheels

DENVER — Over 15,000 cyclists in the Denver metro are expected to ditch their cars for two wheels during this year’s Bike to Work Day, taking place this Wednesday, June 24.

Organized by the Denver Regional Council of Governments’ Way to Go program, Bike to Work Day creates a supportive, fun and safe environment for riders to try bike commuting, with the goal of encouraging people to bike more — for all purposes — throughout the year.

This year's theme for the summer edition of Bike to Work Day is "Ride and Shine," said Nisha Mokshagundam, the program manager for Way to Go.

"When you think about the morning commute, you don't often think about the sunshine in your face and getting fresh air, but commuting by bike gives you exactly that," Mokshagundam said.

Just like previous years, rider appreciation stations will pop up across several spots during the morning and afternoon commutes for riders, offering free and discounted food and beverages, bike tune-ups and giveaways.

If you need a refreshment after you're done with work later in the day, Mokshagundam said you can also stop by Emporium Brewing Company on Tennyson in the West Highlands to get a sample of this year's Bike to Work Day custom beer.

But the event isn’t just for cyclists — if it’s not a motorized vehicle, it counts. You read that right: Scooters, rollerblades and skateboard riders can also participate.

If you need to commute by car, Mokshagundam encourages drivers to be mindful that you're sharing the road.

"When you are driving your car, make sure you look both ways before you turn. Make sure you note those red arrows. I know a lot of people see them downtown, and they might turn through them, she said. "So, make sure that you're kind of being observant of the local traffic laws. Those are actually there for a cyclist's safety."

Organizers encourage everyone to pledge to ride through this link for a shot at prizes. Those who pledge before Bike to Work Day will have a chance at a $200 cash card, four tickets to “The Sound of Music” at the Buell Theatre and four round-trip Regional Transportation District tickets for the perfect night out on the town.

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Some of the unique stations already signed up include:



Wander and Graze (Denver) : This afternoon “Brie-yond the Bike Lane” party will offer cheese samples and wine tasting.

: This afternoon “Brie-yond the Bike Lane” party will offer cheese samples and wine tasting. Church of the Ascension and NOVO Coffee (Denver): Swing by for a bike blessing and a cup of coffee.

Swing by for a bike blessing and a cup of coffee. Hardt Family Cyclery Party Station (Aurora): Pancakes in the morning, snacks in the afternoon and flash tattoos all day long.

Pancakes in the morning, snacks in the afternoon and flash tattoos all day long. Annie’s Alpaca Ranch (Longmont): Celebrate your ride with alpacas and stick around for a pasture golf chipping contest and hillbilly pickleball.

Celebrate your ride with alpacas and stick around for a pasture golf chipping contest and hillbilly pickleball. Eastman Park (Windsor): Get ready for an all-ages celebration featuring a bike rodeo, snail races, BMX tricks, a helmet giveaway and more.

“The Denver region community shows up for Bike to Work Day,” said Mokshagundam. “This is a chance for commuters to try a different way to get around, celebrate community and showcase our region’s commitment to improving air quality and reducing traffic congestion through alternative commuting.”

Businesses looking to support their employees in trying bike commutes can register for the Bike to Work Day Business Challenge to compete against similarly sized organizations to see who can get the most employees riding and claim a spot at the top of the leaderboard.

If you have a biking story, or someone in the Colorado cycling community we should feature, reach out to us at on2wheels@denver7.com.