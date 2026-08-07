Colorado's e-bike rebate program returns with $3 million for 2,800 residents

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Colorado's e-bike rebate program is back, offering rebates to 2,800 eligible Coloradans through $3 million in funding from the Community Access Enterprise, which supports statewide use of electric transportation options.

The standard rebate is worth $1,000. Residents who purchase e-cargo bikes or adaptive e-bikes can receive an additional $300 rebate for each.

Rebates are available to Colorado residents with a household income at or below 80% of the area median income in the county where they live.

Registration will open on a quarterly basis over the next year, with the first round opening Aug. 24.

Gov. Jared Polis said the program is designed to expand access to transportation while promoting road safety.

"Our state e-bike rebate lowers the cost, opens up access to mobility, the key to opportunity, and takes safety seriously," Polis said. "With extra power comes extra responsibility to pay attention to our roads."

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Rita Milam of Parker received a rebate three years ago. At 72 years old, she said the rebate made purchasing an e-bike affordable and has allowed her to keep up with her family on rides.

"My grandkids, two of them, live in Aurora, and they're about 13, 14 miles away but now with the e-bike, I can go around Cherry Creek with two teenagers. That's pretty fun," Milam said.

The program previously ran from the summer of 2023 to the spring of 2025. More than 34,000 Coloradans applied for rebates during that period, and nearly 8,000 received them, saving more than $9.75 million on e-bike purchases.

State surveys found that rebates helped replace an average of 2.85 private vehicle trips per week. According to the Colorado Energy Office, e-bike rebate recipients have avoided estimated annual emissions equivalent to 8.85 million miles driven in a traditional gas-powered car.

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Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor said the program directly addresses the state's air quality and climate challenges.

"Transportation is our single largest source of both greenhouse gas pollution in the state and a major contributor to the ozone and smog problem that we have. Helping people make that shift to e-bikes really helps to tackle those big air pollution and climate problems in a very concrete way," Toor said.

Rebate recipients may combine the Colorado E-Bike Rebate with the Colorado E-Bike Tax Credit discount, provided they purchase from a retailer that participates in both programs.

For more information on eligibility and the registration process, visit the state's E-Bike Rebate website.

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