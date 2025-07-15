Suspect shot by Craig officer after brandishing a weapon arrested on several charges

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect who was shot by a Craig officer after brandishing a weapon was arrested on several charges, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on April 26 after the officer responded to a home within city limits on a report of a suicidal man with a gun.

A sergeant with the police department responded and upon arriving at the home a subsequent shooting occurred between the suspect and the officer, which ended with the suspect being injured.

Following the shooting, the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated and a review of the incident determined that the Craig officer acted in accordance with the law, according to a news release.

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Troy Wade Curtis. Curtis turned himself in and was charged with menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, and private firearms transfer - background check required.

He was later released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.