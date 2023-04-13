Highway 40 closed between Steamboat Springs and Craig due to overflow at Dry Creek in Hayden

HAYDEN, Colo. – Overflowing at Dry Creek in Hayden forced the closure of a highway in the area and classes were canceled Thursday due to safety concerns, town officials said Thursday.

Town of Hayden officials said Dry Creek crested the banks and was experiencing flash flooding starting around midnight Thursday. The overflow of the creek forced the closure of all parks as well as the cancellation of all classes for the Hayden Valley Schools district.

Highway 40 west of Hayden between Steamboat Springs and Craig also shut down.

A flood advisory was issued for the area including Routt county, and the intersection of Dry Creek in Highway 40, according to the National Weather Service. The flood advisory is in effect through the weekend.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 13, 8am

The Town has set up a sandbag station at the Hayden Police Department for any resident that may need sandbags. Officials have also set up the Hayden Center as a place for people who may need to evacuate their homes. Residents can also call 911 or (970) 276-3741.

“As the weather has indicated most likely Thursday April 13, 2023 will bring more melting of snow and flooding as we are experiencing rapid snow melt due to increasing temperatures and a small chance of rain,” Matthew Mendisco, the town manager for Hayden, said in a news release earlier this morning. “We are monitoring the situation and working the best we can until the waters recede.”