White House decorated for the holidays with the help of 150 volunteers

First Lady Jill Biden is unveiling the White House Christmas display on Monday, giving this year’s theme “We the People.”

This year’s display includes 77 Christmas trees, 83,000 lights, and 25 wreaths. It took more than 150 volunteers to prepare the display.

Each room is decorated in honor of the We the People theme.

Patrick Semansky/AP A copy of first lady Jill Biden's apple crisp recipe card decorates a fireplace mantel in the China Room of the White House during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"During your visit to the People’s House, through rooms full of history and holiday décor, in the mirrored ornaments and reflective lights, our hope is that you feel at home and find yourself in the great story of America. May the promise of We the People light our path forward into the New Year and bring us together always,” the First Family wrote in a welcome letter at the beginning of the commemorative 2022 White House Holiday Guide.

Among the decorations is a gingerbread house that includes a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The gingerbread house includes 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate, and 40 pounds of royal icing.