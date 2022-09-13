Website launched to help connect women with abortion services in California

California says they've launched a new tool to connect people to access abortion services.

In a press release, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the website abortion.ca.gov, which will help people nationwide get information about abortion services in California.

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California – whether or not you live here, know that we have your back," Gov. Newsom said in the news release. "As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing state lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you."

Other resources that can be found include where to find providers and how to pay for services.

According to the news release, the website is available in Spanish and will be translated into several other languages.

In a video about the website, Newsom also said that people will not be tracked while using it, nor will their personal information be shared.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, California has passed sweeping legal protections for patients and providers, CNN reported.