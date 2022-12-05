Warnock, Walker vie for final votes ahead of runoff election

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are trying to get out the vote ahead of Tuesday's runoff election.

More than 1.8 million people voted early, according to the Georgia secretary of state.

Females account for 56% of the vote. The Black vote stands at 31% while the White vote is at 55%.

Warnock believes he has the momentum going into Tuesday.

"We are on the verge of victory, but I don’t want us to do the victory dance before we get into the end zone," the Democratic senator told supporters.

Republicans tend to have the advantage on Election Day. Walker encouraged his supporters this weekend to get others to vote.

"If you don’t have a friend, go make a friend and get them out to vote," he said.

The runoff election was triggered after no candidate received at least 50% of the vote in November as required by state law.

Warnock earned 49% of the vote while Walker received 48%.

A win for Warnock would give Democrats a 51-49 advantage in the Senate. Democrats would still control a 50-50 Senate if Walker wins. However, they would need Vice President Kamala Harris to break any tie.