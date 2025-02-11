Venezuela sends 2 planes to US to return migrants, signaling a potential improvement in relations

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Two Venezuelan planes have flown to the U.S. and returned home with its citizens deported from the country.

Monday's flights represent a possible improvement in relations between longtime diplomatic adversaries and a victory for President Donald Trump in his efforts to get more countries to take their migrants back.

The U.S. and Venezuelan governments separately confirmed the flights by Venezuelan airline Conviasa without saying how many were aboard or disclosing their routes.

Deportation flights from the U.S. to Venezuela were halted for years but restarted for a short time under the Biden administration in October 2023.