Uvalde police investigate shooting at downtown park

The Uvalde police department said Thursday they were investigating a shooting that happened in the area of the city's Uvalde Memorial Park in downtown.

Police said in a statement that two juveniles were "being treated at San Antonio hospitals due to injured sustained; their condition" was not immediately known as of Thursday night.

Police said that anyone in the area with any information or video or images "of the shooting" are urged to contact the Uvalde Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 830-278-9147.

Police said people with information can also private message Uvalde's Police Department on their Facebook page. Police said callers with tips would remain anonymous.

Police asked people to avoid the area and said officers were "investigating a shooting with injured victims" after receiving an emergency call at 5:30 p.m. local time.

According to KXXV, the shooting was gang-related, citing information given by city officials.

Mayor Don McLaughlin's office said "several" people were shot, KXXV reported. No fatalities were reported as of early evening on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said agents there were working with the Uvalde Police Department and the Sheriff's office "following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park."