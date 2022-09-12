UPS hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers for holiday season

UPS said it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees as it gears up for the holiday season.

The company announced Monday that they will fill full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily driver helpers, package handlers, seasonal delivery, and CDL drivers.

“We have made our hiring process as simple and easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, the company's executive vice president and president of U.S. operations.

UPS said it will offer competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

“UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season," Cesarone said.

According to the company, nearly 35,000 seasonal employees moved into permanent positions after the holidays.