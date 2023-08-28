Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside

LGBT Rights North Carolina
Gerry Broome/AP
FILE- In this April 20, 2015, file photo, a sidewalk leads to the South Building on campus at The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
LGBT Rights North Carolina
Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 14:47:23-04

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued a warning about an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus.”

An alert sent out just after 1 p.m. Monday urged people to go inside, avoid windows.

At 1:50 p.m., officials posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the shelter-in-place order remained in effect and that it was “an ongoing situation.”

Officials said as soon as they had verified information, they would share it.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence on campus of the state’s flagship university, where the fall semester started last week.

Campus officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
480x360 electronics recycling drive2.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive