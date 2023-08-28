University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued a warning about an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus.”

An alert sent out just after 1 p.m. Monday urged people to go inside, avoid windows.

At 1:50 p.m., officials posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the shelter-in-place order remained in effect and that it was “an ongoing situation.”

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

Officials said as soon as they had verified information, they would share it.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence on campus of the state’s flagship university, where the fall semester started last week.

Campus officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the report.