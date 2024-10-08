TSA stops more than 5,000 firearms at nationwide airport security checkpoints in first 9 months of 2024

DENVER — In the first nine months of 2024, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped more than 5,000 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

From January through September, TSA officers screened more than 678 million passengers nationwide. During those screenings, the administration said its officers stopped 5,028 firearms, equaling an average of 18.3 weapons per day. TSA said more than 93% of the weapons were loaded at the time.

In the third quarter of 2024 (July - September), TSA saw a rate of 7.5 firearms per one million passengers — a decrease from the 2023 Q3 rate, which was 8.1 firearms per one million passengers.

Transportation Security Administration

“TSA is committed to keeping travelers, our officers, and airport employees safe, and the number of firearms being discovered at airport security checkpoints remains a significant challenge,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a statement. “Each firearm brought to a checkpoint, whether by accident or on purpose, presents a threat to other passengers and our employees, and causes delays for the traveler with the firearm. Passengers who travel with a firearm must store it unloaded in a locked, hard-sided case, place it in their checked bag, and declare it to the airline at the airline ticket counter. We cannot stress enough the importance of ensuring firearms are secured properly in the passenger’s checked bag and never brought to the security checkpoint.”

In 2022, TSA found a record number of firearms in carry-on luggage at Denver International Airport.

In order to fly with a firearm, passengers must:



Pack it in their checked bag

Pack it unloaded

Lock it in a hard-sided case

Declare the firearm to the airline when checking the bag

Additional guidelines and tips can be found through this link.

The TSA does not confiscate or seize firearms. However, if a firearm is detected at a security checkpoint, TSA officers contact local law enforcement, which has the authority to cite or arrest the involved passenger. TSA can impose a civil penalty of up to $15,000.