Trump's campaign says candidate is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.
The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.
The news comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Campaign communications director Steven Cheung says Trump was safe.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Nordstrom teams up with nonprofit to give 350 pairs of shoes to Denver elementary students
Proposition 129 could change delivery of veterinary care in Colorado
Trump promises 'large deportations' in Aurora during Friday press conference
The transition back into society after incarceration is difficult. A Castle Rock woman is trying to ease it
Cherry Creek School District taps college students to address teacher shortage
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.