Tropical depression forms in Caribbean, could threaten Florida next week

Tropical depression No. 9 formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday, packing top winds of 35 mph.

In its official five-day forecast, the depression is expected to become a tropical storm as soon as today. The storm then could form into a hurricane by Monday.

The hurricane’s forecast path then goes through Cuba before possibly making landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center said when issuing its forecast on Friday that there is fairly high uncertainty over the storm’s forecast.

Forecasters said there are a number of different potential paths the system could take. Forecasters generally agree the storm is moving toward a more favorable area for tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center said residents of the eastern Gulf Coast of the U.S. should monitor the storm’s progress.

A potential hurricane next week could also prompt a federal response. Currently, 700 workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in Puerto Rico assisting with recovery efforts following Hurricane Fiona.