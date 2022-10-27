Time running out for winner to claim $38 million lottery prize

SAN DIEGO — A woman who purchased a SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket worth $38 million at a San Diego convenience store has yet to turn the ticket in, with the deadline to claim the prize being today.

The ticket was bought in April at the 7-Eleven store on Spruce Street in Bankers Hill. The owner said he checked surveillance video and recognized the person who purchased the ticket as a woman who had been a regular customer, but has not visited the store since the lottery drawing. He describes her as around retirement age with graying hair.

“It’s been a topic of discussion between the neighbors and us, like, I wonder who it was," said David Polo, a regular customer at the store who lives nearby.

Per a press release from the California Lottery, the woman's claim can be made in person or by mail, if postmarked by Thursday's deadline. If the prize is not claimed, the cash value of $22.9 million will be donated to California public schools. The release says more than $1 billion in unclaimed prize money has been donated since the lottery began in 1985.

Regardless of whether the prize is claimed, the store still receives its incentive bonus for selling the winning ticket. The owner says that amount totals around $120,000.

Polo says regulars have been rooting for the person to come forward. “Check the number. Come get your prize. It’s sitting here. It’s waiting for you and time’s running out. So please, do not miss that opportunity," Polo said.

This article was written by Jeff Lasky for KGTV.