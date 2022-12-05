Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after botched rollout of concert tickets

Taylor Swift fans are suing Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, over its chaotic rollout of tickets for "The Eras Tour."

According to NBC News, the lawsuit claims Ticketmaster violated several antitrust laws and committed fraud.

The plaintiffs are seeking $2,500 for each violation of the Business and Professions Code, section 17200, NBC News reported.

November's ticket sales were marred by complaints. Many Swift fans said they waited hours online and still couldn't get tickets.

Ticketmaster said more than 3.5 million people pre-registered for tickets, which is the largest in history. It added that 1.5 million people were

invited to purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster said it began having issues because of "the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes" going to the website when tickets went on sale. The company said its site got 3.5 billion total system requests, which is four times its previous peak.

Ticket sales for the general public ended up getting canceled due to "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

In a message to her fans after the botched rollout, Swift said her team was assured that Ticketmaster could handle the demand.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," she said.

Since announcing her 2023 tour, Swift added 25 shows due to demand. All of the shows are being played in large stadiums.

