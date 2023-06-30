Supreme Court rules against Biden in student loan relief case

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s plan that would have forgiven up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower.

The justices voted 6-3 in favor of Republican-led states that sued the federal government over the program.

Under President Biden’s plan, announced in August 2022, people who received a Pell Grant would have been eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness. Those who didn’t receive a Pell Grant would have received up to $10,000 in debt relief.

Many Republicans took exception to the plan, calling it a bailout for the wealthy despite income caps set at $125,000 for individuals and $250,000 for couples.

Two student loan borrowers and six Republican-led states sued the federal government over the program. The Supreme Court ruled against the two student loan recipients but in favor of the states — essentially killing the program.

The two student loan borrowers claimed the program wasn’t fair because of eligibility requirements and the fact that it only addresses government-backed loans and not private loans. The states argued that the Department of Education lacked the authority to forgive the student loan debt, claiming that was an act for Congress to sign off on.

The Biden administration contended that Congress gave the executive branch authority in 2003, with the passage of the Heroes Act, to reduce or eliminate student loan debt during a national emergency.

At the time President Biden announced his plan in August 2022, the country was in a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to 43 million borrowers would have benefited from the plan, the Biden administration said.

They will now be forced to continue repayments of their loans this year. The pause that was in place during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of August.