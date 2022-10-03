Supreme Court rejects MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's attempt to appeal defamation case

The defamation lawsuit filed by the voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is moving forward.

The Supreme Court rejected Lindell's attempt to block the case on Monday, which allows an August 2021 federal judge’s ruling in the matter remain in place, the Associated Press reported.

Dominion is accusing Lindell of falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Lindell, who is an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, made various baseless claims during news conferences and election rallies that the voting machines were rigged, the news outlet reported.

According to the Associated Press, Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.