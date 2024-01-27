Watch Now
Supreme Court is urged to rule Trump is ineligible to be president again because of the Jan. 6 riot

Supreme Court
Patrick Semansky/AP
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Supreme Court
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 23:26:34-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers seeking to keep Donald Trump off the ballot are urging the Supreme Court to declare he's ineligible to be president again because he spearheaded the U.S. Capitol attack in an effort to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Their legal brief Friday was filled with vivid descriptions of the violence of Jan. 6, 2021. The brief calls on the justices not to flinch from doing their constitutional duty and to uphold a Colorado court decision to kick the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner off the state's primary ballot.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Feb. 8 in a case with the potential to disrupt the presidential election. Trump's lawyers say the Colorado court's ruling should be reversed.

