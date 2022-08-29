Starbucks bringing back its pumpkin spice latte, but it'll cost a bit more

Starbucks fans, rejoice. The company's favorite fall beverage, pumpkin spice latte, is returning this week.

On Monday, Starbucks announced that the drink would be available at stores nationwide beginning Tuesday.

According to the coffee giant, this marks the 19th year of the famous drink, which combines the company's signature espresso and includes steamed milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pumpkin clove topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

But this year, customers will be paying a bit more for the drink.

According to CNN, the drink price, which comes hot, iced, or blended, will increase by 4% compared to last year.

CNN reported that the drink could cost $5.45 to $5.95 depending on where you're located.

CNN reported the cost increase is due to inflation, which has caused many companies to raise prices to keep up with supply costs.

Starbucks added other favorites returning to its menus, including the pumpkin cream cold brew, apple crisp macchiato, and apple crisp oatmilk macchiato.