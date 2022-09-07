Social media star Tariq the 'corn kid' named South Dakota's 'corn-bassador'

A now-viral video interview on social media has landed Tariq, the "corn kid," into another moment in the spotlight, making him South Dakota's new "corn-bassador" for his beloved crop and favorite food: Corn.

Tariq was honored by South Dakota officials, and the state's Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation naming him as the state's official ambassador of corn.

South Dakota has a Corn Palace honoring the famous crop and calling the "palace," located in the town of Mitchell, the only one in the world.

Tariq became well known after a video shared by the Instagram account @recess_therapy interviewed him while eating an ear of grilled and buttered corn as he spoke of all of its wonderful qualities.

"For me, I really like corn," Tariq said as he pronounced the word "corn" in his unique way.

He said that when he "tried it with butter, everything changed!"

Tariq's endearing spirit and enthusiasm won the hearts of many who saw the video, surely including many of the over 2 million followers of the account where the video was shared.