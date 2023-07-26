Watch Now
Small funnel cloud over US Capitol turns into viral photo

AP
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 12:56:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Observant visitors to the area around the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon were treated to a unusual sight: an unmistakable funnel cloud extending diagonally from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the Capitol dome itself.

This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)

The funnel cloud never touched down on the ground and therefore can’t be classified as a tornado.

There was no damage and no reports of any other funnel clouds in the area Tuesday.

But a photo of the thin, wispy twister curving over the Capitol drew more than 1 million views on Twitter.

