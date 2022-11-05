Watch Now
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster.

Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters."

