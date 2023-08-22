Sha’Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning 100-meter title at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Track, and fame, can be brutal games. Nobody felt that more over the past two years than American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

On a sultry Monday night a half-world away from where her problems began, the 23-year-old earned a gold medal at world championships in the biggest 100-meter race this side of the Olympics.

Her victory, in 10.65 seconds over Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, capped a comeback two years in the making and made good on the mantra she’s been reciting all year — and repeated yet again after her latest victory: “I’m not back. I’m better.”

Martin Meissner/AP Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates her gold medal after crossing the finish line in the Women's 100 meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Two summers ago after Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, Richardson’s road to the Tokyo Games was roadblocked by a positive test for marijuana. Her name turned into a litmus test in a wide-ranging debate about race, fairness, the often-impenetrable anti-doping rulebook and, ultimately, about the sometimes razor-thin line between right and wrong.

Richardson said she soaked it all in, surrounded herself with supporters, tried to drown out the rest.

“I would say ‘never give up,’” she said when asked what message this victory sent. “Never allow media, never allow outsiders, never allow anything but yourself and your faith define who you are. I would say ‘Always fight. No matter what, fight.’”

Read more here.