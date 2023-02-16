Senators, EPA chief to address chemical spill concerns following Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The two U.S. senators from Ohio are scheduled to travel to East Palestine on Thursday, along with the administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.

J.D. Vance and Sherrod Brown have called for congressional investigations about rail oversight following a train derailment that led to a toxic chemical spill.

Residents of East Palestine gathered in a high school auditorium on Wednesday night to speak directly to community leaders and lawmakers about the train derailment.

The train's operator, Norfolk Southern, did not attend because of "the growing physical threat to our employees."

However, the CEO of the company, Alan Shaw, issued a statement on Thursday, saying he hears the community's fears, anger and frustration.

"I know you also have questions about whether Norfolk Southern will be here to help make things right," he said. "My simple answer is that we are here and will stay here for as long as it takes to ensure your safety and to help East Palestine recover and thrive."

Shaw added that crews are cleaning the site "thoroughly, responsibly, and safely."

"Together with local health officials, we have implemented a comprehensive testing program to ensure the safety of East Palestine's water, air, and soil," Shaw stated.

During Wednesday night's meeting, Congressman Bill Johnson, who represents the area, told the crowd to come down to him after the meeting and give him the questions and he will make sure they are answered by Norfolk Southern. The audience continued yelling, asking, "Why are we getting sick" if there is nothing in the air. The crowd kept pressing, asking why animals are dying.

Johnson said, "I'm not a doctor and I'm not a chemist."

"If you've got ailments and conditions that you did not have before February 3rd, go to your doctor, get that documented, keep that health record," and Johnson promised to "elevate that issue" and get an answer.

Residents complained of headaches and not knowing the exact cause because of a lack of testing for chemical toxicity.

"Who determined the one-mile radius evacuation zone," one resident shouted, referring to the initial evacuation orders.

One of the speakers addressing the audience said that the radius was determined by the Department of Transportation and other subject matter experts for an evacuation zone, and claimed the same is used across the country.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updated its website Wednesday and said on Feb. 14 the agency completed screenings for 459 homes and more were scheduled.

The EPA said the total drinking water wells that were sampled as of Feb. 15 was 21. Air monitoring by the EPA is ongoing according to the agency.

The EPA and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine have said that there is no evidence of contaminants associated with the derailment to the water supply, but the EPA said on Feb. 15 that Norfolk Southern is delivering bottled water to East Palestine and will help distribute it.

On Feb. 10 the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency released information on water quality sampling for surface water and said it showed "very low levels of two contaminants, butyl acylate and ethyl hexyl acrylate" in an area called Leslie Run, and said it would dissipate quickly.

The state agency said it detected no butyl acrylate in an area called North Fork Little Beaver Creek or in another location called Little Beaver Creek. The agency said it detected lower levels of hexyl acrylate in North Fork Little Beaver Creek, about a 20-minute drive southwest of the City of East Palestine.

The agency said it did not detect vinyl chloride in any of the waterways it tested.