Ford will leave Russia after sale of stake in joint operation

Ford Motor Co. announced this week that it will remove itself from Russia after the sale of its joint stake in a venture there.

Ford's exit marks the latest in a series of large companies, including other automakers, that have decided to remove their business from the country.

Russia has been met with staunch opposition from western countries and businesses amid its ongoing brutal conflict in Ukraine, which began as an invasion.

In a statement, Ford said, "The sale follows the full suspension of all operations in Russia, including manufacturing, supply of parts, IT and engineering support, in March this year."