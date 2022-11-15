Report: Audio recordings reveal Uvalde police chief told children were alive inside classroom

UVALDE, Texas — New audio recordings exclusively obtained by CNN revealed that the interim police chief during the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school massacre knew children were still alive inside a classroom more than 30 minutes before officers entered it and killed the gunman.

According to CNN, in the recordings, a dispatcher can be heard telling Lt. Mariano Pargas that several children were still alive inside the Robb Elementary School classroom and needing help.

Pargas was also informed after the dispatcher relayed over the police radio that they received a 911 call from a 10-year-old girl saying she was inside a room "full of victims," the news outlet reported.

Pargas asked the dispatcher how many children were still alive, and they responded with “eight to nine,” to which he replied, “OK, OK, thanks,” and hung up, according to CNN.

CNN reported that he spoke with a dispatcher at 12:16 p.m., but it wasn't until 12:50 p.m. that officers breached it and ended one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in a hallway for more than 70 minutes as a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers before officers confronted and killed him on May 24.

Pargas was placed on administrative leave in July by the City of Uvalde after a damning report revealed failures by law enforcement, the Associated Press reported.