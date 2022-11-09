Watch Now
President Biden and Trump both urge voters to stay in line, cast your vote

Some voters have waited in long lines in various types of weather to vote in the midterm elections.
Nathan Ellgren/AP
Voters wait to cast their ballots at Memorial Presbyterian Church, a busy polling place in central Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Tabulator machines inside the polling site were having trouble reading ballots, causing long lines and additional delays to counting the voting. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)
Posted at 9:18 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:34:36-05

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are having a moment of agreement during the midterm elections.

Both put out statements urging voters to wait it out in long lines and make sure their votes are cast.

Biden wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday evening imploring voters who are facing long lines in many areas to wait to cast their ballots.

“If you’re in line to vote, remember to stay in line!” Biden said.

His tweet came hours after Trump went onto his social media startup Truth Social to say to “The Great People of Arizona,” do not leave the line “until you VOTE.”

