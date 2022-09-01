Watch Now
Police called to remove 6-foot alligator from Wendy's parking lot

Posted at 8:57 PM, Aug 31, 2022
Florida sheriff's deputies got a call to remove a large alligator seen "loitering" in a Wendy's parking lot north of Tampa.

Police said they had to call in Florida Fish and Wildlife officers to come to remove the gator for the safety of customers.

Images posted to Facebook showed the gator being put into the back of a vehicle to be taken to another location out of the way of humans and domestic animals.

The Hernando County Sheriff's office said, "deputies were quickly dispatched to assess the situation."

It was unclear exactly where Florida Fish and Wildlife took the alligator.

