Police: At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police say at least three people are dead and multiple others wounded after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico where schools were put on lockdown.

Farmington police say in an online statement that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene” Monday.

It says two officers were shot, including one with the city police and one New Mexico State Police officer.

Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

At least three civilians were killed, police said.

Police say “the suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time.”

Anybody with information about this shooting is asked to call Farmington Police Department dispatch at 505-334-6622.

