Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Police: 5 people killed in active shooter incident near Toronto

Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 7.55.15 AM.png
CTV NETWORK via CNN Newswire<br/>
Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 7.55.15 AM.png
Posted at 8:01 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 10:02:06-05

An active shooter incident ended with five victims dead and another injured in a suburb of Toronto, Canada.

According to York Regional Police, officers were dispatched to a condo building Sunday night after getting a report of an active shooter who had shot several people.

"When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot," the police department stated.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said why the shooter targeted people condo building.

"It's gonna take us some time to determine the motive in this investigation," said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

Police do not believe there is any other threat to the community. Residents who were evacuated during the incident were allowed to return home several hours later.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2SAMSUNG1280X720.png

Local News

Denver7 news on your smart TV: Watch for free any time on Samsung TV+