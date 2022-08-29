Police hail Safeway employee a hero for confronting gunman in store

BEND, Ore. — Authorities in Oregon gave an update Monday about the deadly shooting that left three people, including the suspected shooter, inside a Safeway grocery store over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press, in a press conference, Bend Police identified the two victims as store employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, and customer Glenn Edward Bennett, 84.

Two others were injured in the shooting, police said.

Police hailed Surrett as a hero, saying that he attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, which likely saved the lives of others, the Associated Press reported.

On Monday, police said the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

New information that also came out Monday was that the shooting at the Safeway was connected to a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex behind the shopping center.

Krantz said during the news conference on Monday that the suspected shooter lived in the complex, and police had served a search warrant in the apartment where he lived.

On Sunday, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun were found “in close proximity” to the unidentified shooter.

On Monday, Krantz said during a press conference that they are still trying to find the motive behind the shooting.

"We are still working on what are the links to the Safeway itself and why it was through the Safeway area," Krantz said Monday. "That will come out in the future in our final investigation."

Bend Police said they received reports of someone firing shots just after 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Safeway at The Forum shopping center on Sunday.

During a news conference on Sunday, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said that the shooter entered the store and shot someone inside the entrance. That victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The shooter then continued into the store and shot and killed another person, Krantz said.

If you would like to watch the press conference from tonight at the Bend Police Department regarding the shooting at Safeway, you can find it here: https://t.co/Ne7S8GCIPP — City of Bend Police Department #BendPolice (@BendCityPolice) August 29, 2022

In a news release, police said officers did not fire any shots at the scene.

The victims nor the suspect's names have been released.

Police said in a tweet on Monday that the Forum Shopping Center remained closed so law enforcement officials could continue their investigation.